You dreamt of better Tripura but they crushed your dreams, state topped violence chart: Abhishek

KOLKATA: While addressing a rally at Boxanagar, Tripura, on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee asked the voters not to vote for the BJP under whose rule the state allegedly has topped the violence chart as per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report.



Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16. Abhishek told the gathering that in 2022 the chief minister of Tripura was removed, and in 2023 the BJP government in the state should be removed by the people of Tripura. He warned that BJP may try to bribe the voters for votes. “Take the money because it’s your money. In fact, negotiate for a higher amount than what they offer. Spend it on your family or save it. Don’t vote for them. Vote for TMC,” he asserted.

He also added that the voters should also not vote for other parties since ultimately those candidates will switch to BJP after the elections. He reminded them of what happened in Goa where people although voted for Congress, ultimately the BJP grabbed power in the state.

“You voted for Congress and CPI(M) earlier. Then in 2018, you voted for BJP hoping for development. You dreamt of a better Tripura but your dreams were crushed. What CPI(M) did to the state in 25 years, BJP did in just three to four years. Roads are in bad shape and so are other sectors such as education,”

he remarked. Abhishek claimed that NCRB data shows Tripura in the list of states with a high rate of violence.

“Why should Tripura not see development like Bengal? Why should the women and students of Tripura be deprived? If we form a government here we will implement all the development schemes which have benefitted Bengal such as Students’ Credit Card, Laxmi Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu etc.” he assured.

He said: “In 2018 BJP promised jobs for youths in Tripura but till date no youth got jobs while more than 10,000 teachers became jobless. Where is AIIMS that the BJP promised will be set up here? BJP leaders who are making big promises now will flee to Delhi once the election is over. Why should you let Tripura be run from Delhi or Gujarat? You should be running the state.”