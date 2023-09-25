‘Yet another double engine failure’: TMC attacks PM, BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Gujarat over the collapse of another bridge in the state’s Surendranagar district where about 10 people were allegedly swept away in the river.



TMC took to its social media handle to point out that as per news reports, 10 people were swept away in the incident while the news broke at a time when the Prime Minister was seen campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

TMC leader Shashi Panja said: “At least 10 people got swept away. We saw a similar incident with more loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy, which also took place in Gujarat. These are the loss of human lives. Is this the Gujarat model? When PM Modi visited Bengal for the election campaign in 2016, he said that the Vivekananda Flyover collapse was an Act of Fraud. Is this an Act of Fraud or an Act of God that took place in Gujarat?”

Elaborating on the Gujarat government’s “apathy”, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “Ten people were swept away and we don’t know if there are more casualties. Is the PM aware of the situation or not? Why is the PM not saying anything? How did the bridge collapse and what is the Gujarat government’s stance on it? If such an incident happens in Bengal, the PM says it is fraud, injustice, and delivers suggestive speeches but if something happens in Gujarat, they are silent. If an unfortunate incident takes place in Bengal, it becomes a forgery, and politics is brought in.”

TMC also took to its official X handle and condemned the incident in a statement. “Yet another DOUBLE ENGINE failure! A bridge in the Vastadi area of Surendranagar district in Gujarat collapsed, leading to plummeting of multiple vehicles, including dumpers and motorcycles into the river. This incident underscores the incompetence of the @BJP4Gujarat Government in prioritising public safety. Is this the Gujarat model PM @narendramodi keeps boasting about?” TMC posted on X.