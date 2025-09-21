Yes Bank & Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation celebrate ‘Sobar Pujo’

KOLKATA: Yes Bank, India’s sixth largest private sector bank, in association with the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calcutta Metropolitan East, on Sunday hosted the distribution ceremony of the third edition of its flagship CSR initiative ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ at GD Birla Sabhaghar, Kolkata. The event was graced by Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & Managing Director of Techno India Group, and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, as the chief guest, along with principals, teachers, students, NGOs, community leaders, Rotary members and partner organisations.

This year, the campaign reached a significant milestone by distributing over 9,000 brand new clothes to underprivileged children, double the number from the previous edition, making it one of the bank’s largest community-driven CSR programmes in Eastern India. Contributions poured in from customers, employees, schools, corporates, residential communities and local organisations, reflecting the collective spirit of inclusivity.

Running from August 15 to September 8, 2025, across 38 Yes Bank branches and 25 schools in Bengal, the campaign was designed to link the joy of Durga Puja with the bank’s CSR vision of inclusivity and community engagement. Durga Puja, one of Bengal’s most celebrated festivals, is synonymous with devotion, togetherness, and cultural pride. A cherished tradition of the festival is wearing new clothes and ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ ensured that children from economically weaker sections could also partake in this festive joy.

Roychowdhury appreciated the initiative and said how the ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ reflects cultural unity. Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer & Head CSR, YES BANK, said: “The overwhelming response this year, with contributions pouring in from across the community, reaffirms how deeply this initiative resonates with the cultural fabric of Bengal.”

The initiative is part of the bank’s larger community engagement and CSR strategy, which focuses on fostering inclusivity, supporting underprivileged sections of society and building stronger community bonds through shared cultural celebrations.