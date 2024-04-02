Yellow heatwave warning issued for South Bengal dists till April 5

Kolkata: Temperature is expected to further increase by 2 to 4 degree Celsius across South Bengal in next three days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued a yellow heatwave warning for the South Bengal districts till April 5.



Due to the prevailing dry westerly wind over the region, heatwave conditions and uncomfortable weather is likely to occur starting from Monday to April 5. For the western districts of South Bengal like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and West Medinipur, temperature is likely to go above normal by 4 to 5 degree Celsius between

April 3 and 5.

People have been warned of high temperature and health concerns for vulnerable groups, including infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases and people exposed to sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work. Special attention to pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions have been suggested and people have been advised to keep themselves hydrated as well as cover their head while going out.

On March 23, there was a jump in maximum temperature to 33 degree Celsius and minimum to 24 degree Celsius. Thereafter, the temperature started increasing and the maximum temperature reached around 35 degree Celsius. According to an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, March this year was comparatively cooler than the last few years.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 35 degree Celsius and minimum was 27.1 degree Celsius. According to an official, the temperature will reach 36 to 37 degree Celsius in the next two days. The rise in temperature took place last week. Prior to that, the weather was cooler and pleasant. On March 22, the maximum temperature was 28.8 degree Celsius and minimum was 20 degree Celsius.