‘Yellow Corner’ notice issued against one of the Garden Reach building owners

Kolkata: A yellow corner notice has been issued against the owners of the land and the house, which collapsed due to structural instability last year.

According to sources, the owner, identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz, had been absconding since the building collapsed on March 13, 2024.

The incident claimed 13 innocent lives. Though several people were arrested, Shahnawaz remained at large. Though a look-out circular was issued against him last year, he somehow managed to leave the country and reach Anu Dhabi in the UAE. Recently police came to know that Shahnawaz is in Abu Dhabi and staying there with a different name and identity.

After the information was received, Kolkata Police got in touch with INTERPOL and issued a ‘Yellow Corner’ notice. Also, talks have started for Shahnawaz’s extradition.

It may be mentioned that police had filed a chargesheet in the Garden Reach building collapse case within 88 days of the incident.

In the chargesheet six people including the land owner and the promoter were held accused. The police claimed that the house was built illegally by filling up the water body.

The KMC also launched a probe and suspended an executive engineer.