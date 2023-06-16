Yellow Alert issued for Teesta

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Flood Control has issued a yellow alert for Teesta River following heavy rain in the plains, including the Sikkim Hills, last night. The alert is applicable to the unprotected area of the Teesta River, stretching from Domhani in Jalpaiguri to the Bangladesh border in Mekhliganj, Cooch Behar. The flood control authority has reported that the river water level is increasing. Additionally, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in the Sikkim region for the next five days. There will also be rainfall in North Bengal.