Yellow alert issued for South Bengal dists

Kolkata: A yellow alert for isolated rainfall has been issued for several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

The MeT office said light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls (7–11 cm) may occur in several places in the next couple of days. Several parts of North Bengal will also

receive rainfall.

Thunderstorm activity remains likely, especially over coastal districts. Citizens are advised against taking shelter under trees or near water bodies. According to the MeT office, the monsoon trough remains active over the sub-Himalayan region, driving sustained rainfall.