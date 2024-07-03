Yellow alert issued for several South Bengal dists

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

The heavy rainfall alert has been issued for North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

The districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Other districts like Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Nadia will receive light to moderate rainfall.

The highest temperature in Kolkata may hover around 29-30 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. The lowest temperature was registered at 24.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The city registered a rain deficit of 49 per cent in June. The June rain shortage for the rest of Gangetic Bengal was even higher at 67 per cent. This, however, is the fourth June in the past decade to incur a rain shortage.

The MeT office said a thunderstorm accompanied by scattered rainfall will happen in various South Bengal districts till next Sunday. There will be no major changes in the temperature in Kolkata and its adjoining districts. Lightning may also occur in some places. The monsoon has already engulfed the entire south Bengal. North Bengal districts may receive moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the week.

The southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal on June 21 but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region towards the end of last week. The monsoon started covering Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts of South Bengal in the middle of last week.