Year-end rush for picnics marks last Sunday before New Year in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The last Sunday of the year turned into a lively celebration across Balurghat and its surrounding areas as residents poured out in large numbers to enjoy year-end picnics. December 28, being the final Sunday before the New Year, saw a festive rush despite a sharp dip in temperature and a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the town during the early hours.

From morning onwards, groups of families, friends, office colleagues and students were seen heading towards open fields, riverbanks and other popular picnic destinations in and around Balurghat. Picnic baskets, cooking utensils, firewood and portable music systems were common sights, highlighting the enthusiasm of people keen to make the most of the last weekend of the year. For many residents, the year-end picnic remains a cherished tradition, offering a break from routine and an opportunity to spend quality time together before the New Year begins.

The cold wave and dense fog initially slowed movement on roads, but the weather failed to dampen spirits. As the fog gradually lifted and sunlight filtered through by late morning, picnic spots became increasingly crowded. People were seen cooking meals outdoors, playing games, clicking photographs and enjoying music. The surge in visitors also benefited local vendors, who reported brisk sales of vegetables, meat, disposable plates, coal and firewood throughout the day.

However, amid the festive atmosphere, the Forest department once again enforced a strict ban on picnics inside reserved forest areas across South Dinajpur district. Officials cited concerns over wildlife disturbance, forest fires and environmental damage. Forest personnel were deployed at sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure compliance with the restrictions. “People are free to enjoy picnics at permitted locations, but entering protected forest areas is strictly prohibited in the interest of conservation,” a forest official stated, warning that legal action would be taken against violators.

Most picnickers appeared to follow the guidelines, opting for non-restricted areas around Balurghat. Local police and civic authorities also remained alert to regulate traffic and maintain law and order at crowded picnic spots.

As Balurghat gets ready to welcome the New Year, the scenes from this foggy winter Sunday reflected a blend of festive cheer, community bonding and a growing awareness of environmental responsibility. Ending the day on a cheerful note, a picnicker from Balurghat, Sima Das, said: “This is our last Sunday before the New Year, so we wanted to spend the day together despite the cold. We chose a safe and permitted spot and are enjoying the winter picnic responsibly.”