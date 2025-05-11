Yatri Sathi crosses 1 cr cab rides with 1.11L drivers since inception

Kolkata: Yatri Sathi, the state-run ride-hailing platform, has crossed the milestone of 1 crore completed rides, firmly establishing itself as a preferred mobility solution across Bengal. Launched in October 2023 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the App now boasts approximately 1.11 lakh active drivers and nearly 37 lakh registered users.

Unlike private aggregators, Yatri Sathi follows a zero-commission model, allowing drivers to retain their full earnings, except for a flat Rs 10 service charge per ride. Since its inception, drivers have earned a total of Rs 279.83 crore through the App, which currently operates in Kolkata, Siliguri, Asansol and Durgapur. “The state government launched Yatri Sathi to provide relief to cab drivers who were losing a significant share of their earnings to commission-heavy platforms,” said Sukesh Kumar Jain, Bengal’s Inspector General of Police (Traffic), one of the officers overseeing the Yatri Sathi project. “Thanks to this model, drivers are saving 20–30 per cent in commissions and passengers are benefiting from lower fares.”

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty echoed the sentiment, noting that the government’s initiative has enabled drivers to earn more while keeping fares competitive. “With no commission taken by the government, drivers receive nearly the entire fare. Over one lakh vehicles are now connected to the app, and it has become a vital source of income for many,” Chakraborty told the media.

The App is steadily gaining traction among drivers. Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of the West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild, said: “Over 25,000 trips are taking place daily in Kolkata through Yatri Sathi. Many drivers are shifting from other aggregator apps to this platform because of its no-commission structure. Some have even started using Yatri Sathi exclusively.”

Beyond cab services, the app offers bike-taxi, parcel delivery and online ticket booking for popular city destinations such as Alipore Zoo, Mother’s Wax Museum, Nicco Park, Eco Park and the Alipore Museum. Recent updates include the ‘Where is My Bus’ real-time tracking feature and online bus ticket booking. Plans are underway to integrate ferry services and more, moving Yatri Sathi closer to becoming a full-fledged multimodal transport solution.