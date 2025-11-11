‘Yatri Sathi’ bags Centre’s award; CM congratulates

Kolkata: The ‘Yatri Sathi’ App developed by Bengal Information Technology and Electronics (IT &E ) department has received the Award of Excellence and the running trophy for Best Urban Transport Project by MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), Government of India.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, shared the news on her X handle. “Proud moment for West Bengal! Yatri Sathi, by the IT&E Department, Government of West Bengal, has received the Award of Excellence and the running trophy for Best Urban Transport Project by MoHUA, Government of India,” she wrote. According to Banerjee, the App is now being replicated by several states. “This people-first mobility model has completed over 1.42 crore rides, benefiting over 1.3 lakh drivers and 45 lakh passengers. My heartiest congratulations to all those associated with this outstanding work. Once again, what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle.

The West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Ltd, under the state IT & E department, received the award at the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2024 in Gurugram, Haryana.

State government launched the ‘Yatri Sathi’ service in 2023.