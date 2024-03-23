Yash Dasgupta contests EIMPA polls for first time, wins

KOLKATA: Given the legal proceedings, the election at the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) was not held last year. However, the results were announced on Saturday, with Piya Sengupta retaining her position as president. Actor-producer Yash Dasgupta won a seat on the executive body in his first-ever election bid for EIMPA.

“I am happy that Yash won. He had previous experience of contesting a political election. Though he kept saying that he doesn’t have the requisite knowledge, and experience, we wanted fresh blood at EIMPA. Young producers like Yash can bring in new ideas,”

said Piya.

Meanwhile, his actor-son Bonny Sengupta also cast his vote for the first time as he turned producer recently. Ask her why Bonny didn’t contest the election and she instantly replied, “No, he needs to be more experienced. Let him stay a voter.”

Elections were conducted across various categories such as directors, producers, distributors, and more. Ritabrata Bhattacharya contested for the chairman position in the producers’ category. His team comprised Piya, Pallavi Chatterjee, Pradip Churiwal, Reshmi Mitra, Bijay Kalyani, and Yash.

In September 2021, the last time EIMPA elections were held, there were allegations of vote manipulation.

This time, the elections were held under the supervision of a court-appointed

administrator.