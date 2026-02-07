‘Yamraj’ act spreads railway safety message at Bally Station

Kolkata: A thematic presentation depicting ‘Yamraj’ was used to spread railway safety messages during an awareness programme conducted at Bally station under the Howrah division of Eastern Railway on February 5.

The divisional cultural association staged the act at the station premises to caution commuters and local residents about the risks of unsafe behaviour near tracks and level crossings. The performance symbolically portrayed the consequences of ignoring safety rules and drew the attention of passengers.

Railway officials said the programme was organised as part of a focused safety drive to reinforce safe practices among the public. Residents, daily commuters, and railway staff took part in the event.

The campaign stressed the use of foot overbridges and subways for crossing tracks, adherence to signals and warnings, and avoidance of mobile phone use near railway lines and level crossings. The Howrah division appealed to passengers and the public to follow prescribed safety measures, stating that safety on the rail network depends on collective responsibility.