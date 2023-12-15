‘Y’ level security of Anupam Hazra withdrawn by Home Ministry

KOLKATA: Fault lines within the BJP are becoming apparent as the party has now withdrawn the Y level security of its leader Anupam Hazra who has now also allegedly developed differences with several members of the party’ state unit.



Hazra’s ‘Y’ level security was withdrawn by the Home Ministry, following which he is learnt to have rushed to Delhi. BJP sources said this was the first move to teach him a lesson in the wake of his alleged “anti-party activities”. Hazra presently is the BJP’s national general secretary.

He, however, was critical of his party when he was not invited during the programme organised for Amit Shah’s recent visit to Kolkata. But, even after the security had been withdrawn, he took to his social media account and stuck to his conviction that the BJP needs to be freed from thieves.

He also claimed that he himself had asked for the withdrawal of the Y category security. He said that there are more developments to come and wrote that not every batsman should be expected to have the same style of play.

Taking a cue from Hazra’s comment, Sukanta Majumder took a dig at him saying that it is good that Hazra is thinking of becoming active on the field since he was inactive for a long time. He said that the Home Ministry decides who gets security and remarked that he himself did not have any central forces security as a state BJP chief and was allotted later realising the level of threat against him.

Recently, complaints were made to the BJP national president JP Nadda against Anupam who had written on his social media account that for those BJP workers in Bengal who have been neglected or cornered by the party, a Facebook page will be set up.

This platform will allow these workers to vent their displeasure. He also claimed: “Bengal BJP is now in such a shape that if one gets a post, he/she will become a slave. One will be served show-causes for trivial issues or he/she will be suspended or sacked. Do we love to be slaves?”