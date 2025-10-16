Xavier Law School launches first annual memoir at Udgam 2025

KOLKATA: Honour killings continue to be far more common across India than what official statistics or mainstream media reports reveal. One of the biggest challenges is the police’s reluctance to register FIRs for honour crimes, a problem deeply rooted in social prejudices, pressure from influential community groups, and the absence of specific legislation.

It’s an uncomfortable topic, but one that absolutely needs open discussion, especially among aspiring lawyers, said Sudhir Misra, Vigilance Authority, KMC. With that spirit, Xavier Law School (XLS), a constituent of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, hosted Udgam 2025 – Chapter One, a two-day national workshop on ‘Honour Culture & Crimes.’ The first day, held on Thursday, set the tone with thought-provoking discussions on one of India’s most urgent socio-legal issues.

After the inaugural lamp-lighting ceremony, the first-ever Udgam annual memoir, ‘Manthan,’ was launched in the presence of dignitaries. Manthan features selected student write-ups and case analyses from XLS and other law colleges. The launch was followed by a keynote presentation on ‘Honour vs. Morality – The Role of Law, Society, and Institutions in Addressing Honour Culture & Crimes,’ where three students broke down the issue with clarity and depth.

Next came a symposium featuring speakers from diverse socio-legal fields, including Misra, Vigilance Authority, KMC; Adv. Mit Guha Roy, Advocate, Calcutta High Court; mental health expert Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Trina Chakrabarti, Director (East), CRY and others.

Day 2 of the workshop will unfold in three segments including ‘Panchajanya’, The Udgam 2025 Quiz, a theatrical performance titled ‘Bekas Beeti’, and a panel discussion bringing together experts from journalism, filmmaking, and related fields. “This workshop embodies that belief, as it seeks to move beyond theory and illuminate the lived realities beneath the law,” said Dr Ranjeeta Mukherjee, Dean, Xavier Law School.