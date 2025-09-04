X-ray service halted indefinitely at Raiganj Govt Medical Hospital

Raiganj: The Out Patient Department (OPD) of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital (RGMC&H) in North Dinajpur has suspended X-ray services indefinitely due to a shortage of films, leaving thousands of patients in distress. The suspension has delayed treatment for numerous patients who rely on the hospital’s free facilities. Hospital authorities have expressed hope that normal services will be restored shortly, but until then, poor patients remain the worst affected. It is reported that every day, patients from different blocks of North Dinajpur, adjoining areas of South Dinajpur and even parts of Bihar visit RGMC&H for free treatment and diagnostic facilities.

With the OPD X-ray unit shut, many poor patients are being forced to spend large sums at private clinics, while others are unable to proceed with their treatment.

Saidur Rahaman, a patient, said: “I have a problem in my hip joint. The doctor advised an X-ray, but the facility in the medical college is closed for an indefinite period.

I come from a very poor family and cannot afford the high cost of private clinics. I have no option but to wait until the service resumes.” Confirming the disruption, Vice-Principal of RGMC&H, Dr Priyankar Roy, said: “In the absence of films, OPD X-ray services have been suspended temporarily.

However, X-ray facilities for emergency and admitted patients are continuing.

We have informed the state Health department and expect the service to resume soon once the supply of films arrives.”