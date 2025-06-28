‘WTC NDITA to bridge Bengal’s MSMEs with global markets’

Kolkata: “World Trade Center is committed to being a bridge between local enterprises and global opportunity,” said Sushil Mohta, chairman of World Trade Center NDITA and chairman of Merlin Group, while addressing the World MSME Conclave in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion of World MSME Day, Mohta emphasised that empowering Bengal’s MSMEs through global trade integration, technology transfer and strategic partnerships is vital to building a resilient and inclusive economy. The event, organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industries in collaboration with the Consumer Affairs department and WTC NDITA, brought together policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to celebrate the indispensable role of MSMEs in driving innovation, employment and sustainable development. Mohta announced that WTC NDITA will lead a 20-member business delegation to Oil & Gas Asia in Kuala Lumpur from September 2-4, 2025. “It’s not just about exporting goods—it’s about exporting capability, excellence and confidence,” he said, outlining the vision of integrating Bengal’s MSMEs into global value chains.

The conclave was inaugurated by state Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra, alongside senior representatives from the MSME department of India and key stakeholders. Bengal, with nearly 90 lakh MSMEs—over 21 per cent of India’s total—employs more than 1.35 crore people, with women leading nearly 33 per cent of these enterprises.

WTC NDITA, Bengal’s first World Trade Center, aims to provide global market access, trade intelligence and investment facilitation for MSMEs.

Through export training, digital commerce platforms, international collaborations and sector-specific support, Mohta laid out a clear roadmap for growth. “When MSMEs thrive, India thrives. By empowering small businesses, we secure the foundation of our economy and the future of our people,” he concluded.