WTC-NDITA inks MoU with WTC of 5 states

World Trade Center NDITA — the first World Trade Center (WTC) project by Merlin Group in Salt Lake — has signed a MoU with the World Trade Centers of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Noida on Wednesday at the urban infrastructure session at Biswabanga Mela Prangan of Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

The aim of the strategic partnership with the WTC Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Noida is to explore scope to enhance trade and investment in West Bengal and the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. This partnership shall promote the strengthening of global trade with special emphasis on exports from the above-mentioned states including Bengal and Kerala. The MoU was signed in the presence of Firhad Hakim, minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

Sushil Mohta, chairman of WTC-NDITA and of the Merlin Group, said: “Today is a very important day for the Merlin Group. We have announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit, the World Trade Center, which we are building in Nabadiganta- Salt Lake, Sector-V area. We will have a 4 million square foot facility consisting of offices, retail, hotel and WTC facilities including exhibition, conference hall and facilities which will be designated as World Trade Center.” He said this WTC will connect West Bengal and Kolkata to the rest of the globe.

Vijay Kalantri, chairman, WTC Mumbai and board member of WTCA said that the main focus of the MoU will be to promote opportunities of trade and investment between India and overseas, including Mumbai and Kolkata, and other cities within West Bengal. It will also seek to enhance connectivity to improve further relations and strengthen the relations of business opportunities, investment technology transfer, joint ventures

supporting MSME.

Vineet Verma, managing director, WTC Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi, said: “At WTC Bangalore we have a unique privilege of hosting the upcoming Global Business Forum in March 2024. We are inviting the state government to the event which is going to be held from March 3 to 6.”