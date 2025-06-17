Wrongfully deported to B’desh, 3 Indians rescued & brought back

Cooch Behar: In a shocking incident, three Indian nationals from Bengal — Nazimuddin Mondal and Minarul Sheikh of Murshidabad and Mustafa Kamal of East Burdwan — were wrongfully deported to Bangladesh. The trio has now been rescued and brought back to India by Mekhliganj Police under the Cooch Behar district following the intervention of the Bengal government.

According to police sources, the three men were working in Mumbai when, on June 9, they were detained by Mumbai Police on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. Despite holding Indian documentation, they were allegedly handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), which reportedly transferred them to Agartala and later to the Cooch Behar sector. Without proper verification, they were allegedly pushed across the border into Bangladesh.

Their sudden arrival raised suspicions among Bangladeshi locals, who alerted the police. The Bangladesh Border Guard subsequently detained them. The incident created a diplomatic and administrative stir on both sides of the border.

Upon receiving the news, the Cooch Behar district administration initiated an investigation. Mekhliganj Police, in coordination with authorities in Murshidabad and East Burdwan, verified the trio’s Indian citizenship. Following discussions with the BSF, the three were brought back through the Mekhliganj border on Monday.

Mathabhanga Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garai confirmed the rescue. “The Indian nationals were wrongly deported to Bangladesh. After verification, we intervened and brought them back. The district police have arranged for their safe return to their homes,” he said.

The rescued men recounted their ordeal, claiming they were beaten by BSF personnel and labelled as foreigners despite providing identity documents. “We were working in Mumbai. The police didn’t verify our papers and tagged us as Bangladeshis. From there, it all spiraled out of control,” said one of the men.

Despite the trauma, the three expressed relief and gratitude toward the Cooch Behar Police for ensuring their return.