Written permission from house owners for poll graffiti must: SEC

State Election Commission (SEC) has issued directives to all the districts imposing some restrictions on the Panchayat poll campaigns by the political parties.

According to the order of the SEC, political parties will be allowed to use loudspeakers during poll campaigns between 8 am and 10 pm.

If the political parties intend to fit loudspeakers on running vehicles for carrying out poll campaigns, they will have to take prior permission from the concerned authorities in the districts.

All the districts have been asked to inform the political parties about the norms. Playing on loudspeakers often poses serious problems for

the people.

There have been complaints from several quarters in the past in this regard.

The purpose was to prevent ‘noise pollution’ and disturbance caused to the general public by the reckless, widespread and flagrant use of loudspeakers during election canvassing and campaign by candidates, political parties and their agents.

The Commission was particularly concerned about the effect of loudspeakers on the student community as their studies got hampered due to blaring noise right from early hours in the morning to late in the night.

In another development, the political parties who will write poll campaigns or draw poll graffiti on the walls, have to take prior written permission from the owner of the houses.

The political parties will have to take permission if they put political banners or festoons on the properties that belong to private owners.

If any concerned election officials ask to produce the permission copy, the political parties have to submit it. If the norms are flouted by any candidate, the SEC will serve notice to the offender.

Even if no satisfactory step is taken by the political parties after being served notices, they will have to pay the amount which will be required for removing the wall writing.

There were incidents in the past where people complained about writing walls without permission. Clashes happen between political parties to catch hold of a wall.

According to sources, the election officials in the districts will keep a tab on whether the norms are followed by the political parties during their campaign.

Action will be taken against those who will be found flouting the directives issued

by the SEC.