Written assurance brings an end to wage standoff at 6 tea gardens

ALIPURDUAR: The prolonged wage deadlock involving six tea gardens operated by Marico Agro Industries Private Limited in Alipurduar district has finally been resolved following a written assurance from the management to clear all pending dues by January 31.

Earlier, on December 23, the Marico management had informed the district administration about its plan to disburse pending wages. However, as payments were not made within the stipulated time, labour unrest escalated across the gardens. The affected estates include Birpara, Huntapara, Tulsipara, Garganda, and Dhumchipara tea gardens.

Workers had been awaiting payment of wages, Puja bonus, provident fund, and gratuity for a considerable period of time. A tripartite meeting convened at the office of the Alipurduar District Labour Commissioner failed after the management did not attend, further aggravating the situation.

Subsequently, over a hundred workers from the six tea gardens launched an indefinite sit-in protest in front of the district administrative building, Duars Kanya, from Monday, demanding immediate clearance of all dues. The District Labour Commissioner intervened, leading to fresh negotiations.

Late Tuesday night, Marico issued a formal notice stating that one fortnight’s pending wages would be paid immediately, while all outstanding wages and salary dues of workers, staff, and sub-staff would be cleared by January 31, 2026. The notice also stated that one week’s wages would be paid on January 9 at Dhumchipara, Garganda, and Tulsipara tea gardens. The management further expressed willingness to discuss other genuine demands in February and urged workers to resume duties for winter cultivation ahead of the 2026 season. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik met the agitating workers on Tuesday night and conveyed the contents of the notice. “I myself am a tea worker. The management has given a written assurance, and the administration and state government stand firmly with the workers.

If any issue arises again, we will stand by them and launch a movement,” he said.

Following the assurance, the workers withdrew their protest. However, tea garden worker Parimal Oraon warned: “If the dues are not cleared by January 31, as announced earlier, we will be forced to resume our agitation.”