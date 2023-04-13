Would rather beg from people of Bengal than Centre, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that if needed she will be begging from the mothers of the state but will never go to beg or bow down before the Centre.



“The Centre is not giving us money for various schemes and a huge amount of money is due. I have heard that the deprivation of funds will continue till 2024. All my thoughts are derived from the desire to provide a better life to the people of the state. I have only one wish. The people of the state should never misunderstand me. Sometimes there may be a dearth of money for doing good work or other impediments. If needed, I will beg from the mothers of the state but will never beg from Delhi or bow down before the Central government,“ Banerjee said at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Dhana Dhanye Auditorium in Alipore.

She reiterated that she has always tried her best in extending the benefits to the people of Bengal inspite of the Centre’s deprivation

Banerjee had been vocal about the Centre’s non-disbursement of funds in connection with schemes like 100 days work, rural housing etcetera for the last few months and on March 29 and 30 she had staged a two-day dharna in Kolkata over non-disbursement of funds by the Centre.

She reiterated that she has an excellent administration with all the principal secretaries as well as block-level officers doing excellent work.

“We will not succumb to any pressure nor will ever take away any people’s jobs. We will not go for the privatisation of the Taj Mahal. I strongly believe that Indian history is a treasure trove and we will never attempt to distort history,” Banerjee said in a veiled attack at the Centre.

Appreciating the Public Works Department for making her dream project of Dhana Dhanye Auditorium a reality and terming the same as a modern marvel which is a symbol of progress and development in our state, Banerjee instructed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to felicitate the workers from the districts who have put up untiring efforts in the construction of the auditorium.

“The poor workers hailing from districts may have gone back to their respective residences after completing this work. I would ask the Chief Secretary to make arrangements so that these poor labourers as well as all concerned officials responsible for constructing this auditorium are felicitated right at this venue,” she added.

Banerjee said that the three-tier auditorium can host over 3,000 people at a time comprising a big auditorium, one mini and another street theatre facility. The special zinc sheets used for construction have been imported from France and 30,000 lights have been imported from Ireland for illuminating the structure. 3,700 metric tonnes of steel have been used.

Banerjee felicitated women cricketers, Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu and Hrishita Basu who were part of India’s ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup winning side. Their bowling coach Rajib Datta was also felicitated at the venue.

Speaking about the inauguration of the auditorium, Managing Director of Patton Group, Sanjay Budhia said: “What a Gift to the City of Kolkata and our State of West Bengal on the New Year’s Day by the Hon’ble Chief Minister! Dhana Dhanye Auditorium can be compared to the best, anywhere in the world - 3 Halls with sitting capacity of 550 to 2100, provision of 400 Car-Parks, Cafeteria, Conference rooms, Board rooms and in the heart of the City! This will be the most sought-after destination, attraction and ideal venue, both for music festivals, art and theatre events as well as business summits and meetings.” He thanked the Chief Minister for conceptualising such a World-Class Facility.