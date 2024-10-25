Worshipped for generations, mystery still shrouds deity’s idol

Jalpaiguri: Shrouded in mystery, the ten-armed stone idol of Maa Kali, locally revered as “Petkati Devi” (stomach-cut goddess), has been worshiped for generations, yet no one knows when or how it first arrived. According to legend, a strike from a spade accidentally cut open the stomach of the idol, which led to the name Petkati Devi among the local Rajbanshi Community. This revered deity’s shrine, located a short distance from Maynaguri town, has even lent its name to the surrounding Petkati area.

Local residents recall stories passed down through generations but remain uncertain of the idol’s origins. Discovered while digging, the four-and-a-half-foot stone figure stands on a lotus, displaying unique features uncommon to other depictions of Maa Kali. Petkati Devi has ten hands, three of which were damaged

during excavation.

Her five left hands hold symbols, including an elephant, a bell, a severed human head and a human figure. Distinctively, the idol bears a scorpion engraving on its stomach, with a garland of severed heads around its neck and serpentine ornaments across its body.

Unlike typical Kali icons, Petkati Devi’s image has sparked debate among historians and devotees alike, with some suggesting she may represent Chandi or Tantra Devi. History researcher Umesh Sharma noted: “In some areas, Petkati Devi is also known as ‘Mao.’ Traditionally recognised as a form of Kali, she is worshiped as Dhumavati Chandi Kali Devi during Kali Puja.”

Bablu Deb Sharma, temple priest, shared: “We have been worshiping this deity for years. People come from far and wide, even from Assam, to offer prayers on Kali Puja. My father and grandfather served here as priests and the goddess is believed to be highly responsive to devotees’ prayers.”

Tushar Majumder, Secretary of the Petkati Temple Committee, explained: “Every year on Kali Puja night, devotees offer numerous goats in sacrifice, followed by meat distribution. A two-day fair accompanies the puja, attracting large crowds. This year promises to be no different.”