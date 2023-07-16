World Youth Skills Day celebrated at SNU

Kolkata: Back in 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.



On Saturday, a conference was organised at Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, to understand the importance of entrepreneurship and skill development for a better and greener economy.

Talking about the different types of skills, including transferrable, personal, knowledge-based, soft skills, and hard skills, D Mitra, Joint Director, MSME-DFO, Kolkata, said: “Recently, skill mapping was done to address the concerns of the MSMEs. We have identified more than 650 skills, which are required by MSMEs.”