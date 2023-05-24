World Turtle Day observed

KOLKATA: On the World Turtle Day, an informative session along with school and college students was conducted at the Zoological Garden in Alipore.

The day started with a cleanliness drive conducted by the zoo authorities, students and a team of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Later in the day, a painting competition was organised on two themes–adopting sustainable lifestyle practices and coexistence of turtle and human.

A PhD scholar had conducted a presentation and an interactive session with the school's students and the dignitaries present on turtles, their contribution to the ecological system and their conservation. Students participated in the session by answering questions raised by the scholar. To create awareness amidst the audience, the zoo authorities had also arranged screening of three films–Turtle of Ganga River, Northern River Terrapin-a jewel of West Bengal and Turtle Tale: Reminding on the importance of adopting healthy life practices by humans to ensure survival of turtles.