World Tourism Day to be celebrated in Siliguri on September 27

Siliguri: The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) will commemorate World Tourism Day on September 27 with numerous programmes.



The 5th Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Awards will be given out to the recipients in different categories. This award has been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). “Himalayan Paryatan Mitra Awards” will also be given to different stakeholders. These awards will be given in 20 categories.

“The programme is focused on Cultural Tourism Circuits and Tourism Product Development in Eastern Himalaya as well as to recognise the individuals or the entity or the commercial establishments working tirelessly for inclusive growth and thus impacting positively on the local economy,” said Raj Basu, Chief Advisor of HHTDN.

A procession will be held on Wednesday morning from Baghajatin Park in Siliguri and will end at Siliguri Junction. From there, a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Joy Ride, hauled by a steam engine will be organised for students to Sukna Station and back.

The event will be attended by ‘Yuva Tourism Club’ student members of different schools to encourage the idea and expand the vision of Tourism and Hospitality development of the region. ‘Yuva Tourism Club’ is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Tourism, where groups are being made with school students with the aim to promote regional tourism.

Such clubs are being made with the students of class VII to XII and another group from Class XI to XII students. These clubs are being opened in all schools in India. Within one year, more than 30,000 clubs have been registered by the Central Tourism department.

In the evening, an event will be held at a resort in New Chamta Tea garden

near Siliguri.