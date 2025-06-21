World Music Day: Mamata pens, composes song

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned and composed a song to mark the occasion of World Music Day (June 21). Titled “Ami Sangeet Piyasi” (translated as “I am a music enthusiast”), the song has been sung by noted music director Jeet Ganguli. Banerjee has posted the video of the song on her Facebook page, which is already flooded with likes and shares. “On the occasion of World Music Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to everyone. May the melodies of music enliven every heart. This is a special song for the day—lyrics and tune by me, sung by Jeet," Banerjee wrote on Facebook.

The 3-minute and 3-second music video elegantly showcases Bengal’s rich cultural heritage, not just focusing on the lyricist, composer and singer. In the video, viewers experience Baul music, Chhau dance and the rhythms of Dhamsa-Madol, among other traditional art forms. However, this isn’t Banerjee’s first venture into the world of music. She has previously written lyrics, composed songs and even played musical instruments.

