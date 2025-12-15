World Ijtema returns to Bengal after 34 yrs: Mamata reviews security & logistics

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at Nabanna to review preparations for the World Ijtema, one of the largest Islamic religious congregations in the world, which is set to return to West Bengal after a gap of 34 years.

The international event will be held from January 2 to 5 at Puinan–Pandua in the Dadpur area of Hooghly district. Addressing the meeting, CM said that no untoward incident would be tolerated at an event of such international significance.

Emphasising hospitality and safety, she said those attending must be treated as guests and provided with all necessary facilities. With nearly two million people expected to attend, the arrangements pose a major logistical challenge. Banerjee directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water, proper sanitation facilities, uninterrupted electricity supply, and round-the-clock healthcare services throughout the four-day congregation. She also stressed the need for sufficient volunteers to manage large crowds effectively. Police surveillance will be strengthened, and coordination among departments has been prioritised. According to preliminary estimates by the organisers, around 1.8 to 2 million devotees from different parts of India and abroad are expected to attend the World Ijtema.

The meeting was attended by state ministers Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Siddiqullah Chowdhury and Aroop Biswas, along with eminent imams and senior officials from the administration and police. The Chief Minister underlined that maintaining peace and law and order during the congregation would be the administration’s top priority.