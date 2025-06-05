World Environment Day: Mamata shares song on green conservation; visits SSKM for health check-up

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, greeted the people of Bengal on the occasion of World Environment Day and emphasised the importance of tree conservation. Banerjee shared a song she composed and wrote about environmental protection, sung by Rupankar Bagchi. She posted it on her official X handle, where it quickly became popular. The song started with “Sobuj banchao, sobuj dekhao / sobujer majhe vivek jagao”, which roughly translates to “Save the green, show the green / Awaken conscience amidst the green”.

The Chief Minister stresses on the importance of preserving trees and green cover. Even on the Environment Day last year, Banerjee took to her X handle and wrote a poem in Bengali that delivered the message that greenery is our saviour and a green world is a beautiful world. Meanwhile, later in the day, Banerjee went to SSKM Hospital for her health checkup. It was learnt from the hospital sources that she also consulted eye specialists at the hospital as her eye power had reportedly increased.

