World Elephant Day: Forest dept to honour dedicated foresters

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Forest department is set to honour five dedicated foresters, including mahouts (elephant keepers) and patawalas (helpers assisting mahouts) on the occasion of World Elephant Day, on Saturday. This recognition is a tribute to their unwavering commitment and passion for wildlife conservation. The event is scheduled to take place at the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Hall, organised jointly by Gorumara Wildlife Division and Jalpaiguri Forest Division.



The district Forest department has announced that the five forest staff who will be felicitated during the event include Beat Officer Muhammad Azad Ali, forest guard Naresh Munda, mahouts Jaydev Roy and Jogesh Roy along with patawala Rajesh Munda.

Mahut Jaydev Roy’s recent act of valour came to light when he accompanied the Kunki elephants into the forest. In the jungle, the Kunki elephant encountered a rhinoceros attack, triggering panic. Despite the challenging situation, Jaydev Roy stood by the elephant’s side, showcasing an exceptional level of care and devotion. The Forest department recognised and commended his extraordinary dedication.

Raj Munda has been devotedly supplying food to elephants for several years. His dedication extends to caring for sick elephants and his exceptional service has set a remarkable precedent. Azad Ali is a vigilant beat officer and his tasks range from patrolling the jungle to safeguarding elephant herds. His dedication has earned him a well-deserved place among the awardees.

Currently, the Gorumara area is home to 25 elephants, both young and adult.

While the central celebration of World Elephant Day is scheduled in Kolkata on Saturday, live streaming of the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad hall event will be done also, informed Dwijaa Pratim Sen, DFO of the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division. “A quiz competition has been organised, involving school students. Numerous campaigns are also underway in various forested areas as part of this initiative.”

The occasion will serve as an opportunity to raise awareness about wildlife and the environment among people residing in forested areas adjacent to the jungle, as well as school students. In support of this initiative, various voluntary organisations within the district have come forward.