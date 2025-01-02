World Dooars Utsav: A vibrant celebration of culture and diversity

Alipurduar: The 19th World Dooars Utsav was inaugurated on Thursday, celebrating the rich culture, heritage and natural beauty of the Dooars region, which is known for its tea gardens and dense forests.

The festival, running until January 12, offers a unique opportunity to witness the diverse cultures of the region.

“This festival is a source of pride for Alipurduar’s residents and the entire state. It highlights the vibrant culture of the 26 tribal communities of Dooars. Stalls showcasing various state government schemes are available for visitors to explore and learn more about the initiatives,” said R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar.

The festival commenced with a colourful procession from the BM Club Ground to the Parade Ground, marking the beginning of the 11-day event. First organised 21 years ago, the Utsav aims to boost tourism in the region.

Saurav Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Dooars Utsav Committee, shared: “We extend our gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support and best wishes.

This year, we have over 1,000 stalls, including those from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan. However, there are no stalls from Bangladesh this year.”

The festival features three main stages. The main stage will host performances by renowned artists such as Bollywood sensation Jashraj Joshi and the Nandi Sisters from Mumbai.

A children’s stage will showcase the talents of around 7,000 children from across the district, while the folk stage will feature performances by 4,000 artists from the 26 tribal communities of Dooars. In total, more than 11,000 artists, including children and folk performers, will participate in the Utsav. “We believe the World Dooars Utsav deserves recognition as an international festival,” added Chakraborty.

The event was inaugurated by Labour and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik and Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, along with other dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.