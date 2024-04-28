World Dance Day brings colourful festivities to the city of joy

KOLKATA: As many as 18 dance troupes from across the country are set to dazzle Mahajati Sadan on Monday in celebration of World Dance Day. Joining them will be renowned dancers and dance gurus, who will make the event more special. From the captivating performances of Mamata Shankar Dance Company to the enchanting acts of Srijan Odissi Dance Centre, the stage will be brought alive with the rhythmic beats of diverse traditions, organised by the West Bengal Dance Group Federation.

A special dance workshop led by Guru Ajith Kumar from MMC Kolari, Kerala, was held in Kolkata a few days ago. Many students from Bengal had the chance to learn Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art, from him. On Monday, a special performance will offer a peek into the workshop, adding to the excitement of World Dance Day celebrations. Meanwhile, Sapphire Creations Dance Company, in collaboration with Alliance Française du Bengale, will screen the film ‘Call Me Dancer’ by Leslie Shampaine. The film, which won several awards, narrates the inspiring journey of a street dancer from Mumbai. The screening will be followed by a discussion featuring dancer Sudarshan Chakravorty along with actors Riddhi Sen and Ramanjit Kaur, and Shampaine himself.