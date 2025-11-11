World Briefs

Death toll from capsized boat with Myanmar migrants climbs to 26

Kuala Lumpur: The death toll from a capsized boat carrying Rohingya migrants from Myanmar rose to 26 on Tuesday, after rescuers in Thailand and Malaysia recovered more bodies at sea. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said rescuers found another survivor and recovered eight more bodies on Tuesday off northern Langkawi island, close to the Thailand border. This brought its total to 20 deaths comprising seven men, nine women and four children, and 14 survivors, it said. Separately, the Romsai Rescue Foundation in Thailand’s southern province of Satun said on its Facebook page that six bodies were found in Thai waters on Sunday and Monday

Thieves steal Roman-era statues from national museum in Syria

Damascus: Thieves broke into the national museum in the Syrian capital and stole several ancient statues dating back to the Roman era, officials said Tuesday. The National Museum of Damascus was temporarily closed after the heist was discovered early Monday. The museum reopened in January as the country is reeling from the 14-year civil war and the fall of the 54-year Assad family rule last year. The museum in central Damascus, the country’s largest, houses invaluable antiquities dating back to Syria’s long history. After the war started, security was boosted with metal gates and surveillance cameras.