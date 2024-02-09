World Bank proposes partnership with state to reduce carbon footprints

Kolkata: The World Bank has expressed its desire to partner with the Bengal’s Environment department to reduce the carbon footprints, particularly in its distribution of smokeless ‘chullah’ (stove) by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB).



“In order to reduce carbon footprints we have already distributed 1000 smokeless ‘chullahs’ free of cost to households in rural areas where solid fuel was being used. The World Bank has appreciated our efforts and wants to be our partner in this initiative,” state Environment minister Golam Rabbani said during the question answer session at the state Assembly on Friday.

IIT-Delhi will assess the reduction in pollution level and health improvement of women and other members of the households where smokeless chulhas will be introduced. The minister said that Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAQMS) has come up in 83 locations covering all the districts of Bengal. “No other state in India has such a strong network of monitoring air quality index,” he added.

The department has introduced ‘Paribesh App’, the first-of-its kind in the country for real time availability of air, water as well as noise pollution. In a major stride towards curbing transboundary pollution, a bio-shield plantation project has been taken up along the Jharkhand border. A study initiated by WBPCB, which has been conducted by IIT Delhi, has identified that 30 to 50 percent of pollutants come from outside Bengal.

The department is pushing for the introduction of cleaner fuel in industries and the transport sector. Monitoring is being carried out to ensure 33 percent of green belt development in industries. The WBPCB is also promoting electric vehicles and setting up charging stations across the state.