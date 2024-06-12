Workshops for grassroots level TMC party workers to boost morale, says Firhad Hakim

Siliguri: Firhad Hakim, minister of Public Works and Urban Development of Bengal and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader held a political meeting with leaders of the party from Darjeeling (plains) and Jalpaiguri districts to analyse the reasons for the recent poll debacle of the party in North Bengal in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, despite having performed well in the civic and rural polls in this region.



According to party sources, Hakim has been given the responsibility of the party observer for North Bengal replacing Aroop Biswas. He arrived in Alipurduar on Sunday and reached Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting took place at a hotel in Siliguri on Tuesday evening. After the meeting, the minister, addressing mediapersons, said that there are plans of conducting workshops for TMC party workers.

The workshops will be conducted by the senior leaders of the party in this region. “Here too the results would have been good. However, there are some problems in the organisation. We have discussed the issues. I will report to the party high command. We are planning to conduct workshops with grassroots level workers to boost their morale and rejuvenate the party,” stated Hakim.

He also ruled out any reshuffle in the district leadership within the party, here. “Changing the leaders will not help. We have to motivate the new generation towards the ideals of party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” added Hakim. He however made oblique remarks about some leaders (without naming them) stating that they were conducting businesses for their own selfish gains using the party. “Those who are doing business should focus on that only. However, those who want to do politics should focus on politics and not on business,” the TMC leader added. Front rung TMC leaders from the two districts were present in the meet. Detailed discussions about the results took place. Based on the meeting, the minister will prepare a report and further steps will be taken accordingly. Hakim will visit the office of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday. A discussion will be held with the Mayor and other officials of SMC on various issues.