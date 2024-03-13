Workshop with tea growers for quality tea products

With an objective for sustainability and quality tea products, a workshop was organised with small tea growers in Islampur, North Dinajpur on Wednesday.

Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, president of the officials of Confederation of Indian Small Tea growers Association and Trustea Sustainable Tea Foundation (CISTA) said: “There are around 15,000 small tea gardens in Chopra and Islampur of North Dinajpur district. Owing to the use of conventional chemical fertilisers, production has reduced in many gardens. We advised tea growers to use different chemical fertilisers at different times following our guideline to enhance sustainable production. Some banned fertilisers should not be used.”

In the last few years, 234 new bottling factories have been set up in different places of North Bengal. At the same time tea growers who participated in good numbers in the workshop have been told to use less pesticide in the gardens.