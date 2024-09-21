Workshop promotes avocado cultivation among farmers

ALIPURDUAR: The Alipurduar District Administration, on Friday, in collaboration with the department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, organised a workshop at Rabindra Bhavan to discuss the cultivation of edible avocados. During the event, saplings were distributed to the Farmers Producing Clubs (FPCs) in the district.



Currently, there are 64 FPCs in Alipurduar, most of which are successfully managing diverse agricultural initiatives. In addition to traditional crops, these clubs are exploring the cultivation of various new fruits and vegetables, enhancing their entrepreneurial efforts through branding and marketing. The workshop featured professors from North Bengal Agricultural University, who provided detailed guidance on avocado cultivation to the participating farmers.

District magistrate R. Vimala remarked: “The FPCs in our district are thriving as entrepreneurs while engaging in farming. To support their economic development, the district administration has initiated a plan for avocado cultivation, as our climate is well-suited for this crop. Initially, approximately 3,500 seedlings will be provided to farmers, with expectations of good returns within five years.”