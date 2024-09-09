Workshop on vulture conservation held in Siliguri

SILIGURI: On International Vulture Awareness Day, wildlife organisations raised concerns about the impact of chemicals used on carcasses, which are meant to control foul odors, in dumping grounds but are inadvertently contributing to the death of vultures. Vultures, being scavengers, feed on these treated carcasses, ingesting harmful substances that can be fatal to them.



This issue has been raised at the workshop on vulture conservation jointly organised by Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) and Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAF), on

Saturday in Siliguri.

Bhaskar J.V, the Chief Forester of North Bengal, Kumar Bimal, General Manager of West Bengal Forest Development Corporation, students from North Bengal University, Siliguri College, Kalipada Ghosh Terai Mahavidyalaya, Naxalbari College and Sent Jeviars College were participated at the workshop. Bhaskar J.V. emphasised the importance of vultures in maintaining a clean environment, stating: “Vultures feed on the carcasses of dead animals, which helps prevent the spread of diseases.

However, their population has been severely affected by chemicals used in dumping grounds to control foul odors. These chemicals lead to the death of vultures when they consume the poisoned meat.”

During the workshop, data collected on vulture sightings in the region were discussed, and participants were encouraged to report any recent vulture sightings. In Siliguri. vultures can be seen at the dumping ground in Jatiyakali area. Koustav Choudhury, on the behalf of SNAF said: “We are working towards creating a safe zone for vultures. It’s essential to raise awareness about the critical role vultures play, and that’s why we’ve involved students in this initiative.”