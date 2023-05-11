Workshop on Open Defecation Free status organised

BALURGHAT: A workshop with block resource group for attaining the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus was organised here at Baluchhaya Meeting Hall, adjacent to the district administrative building on Thursday by the District Sanitation Cell, South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad.

District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna said: “A special workshop was organised with the representatives of all the blocks of Balurghat subdivision on Thursday.” DM took it upon himself to thoroughly explain the transparency to the participants.