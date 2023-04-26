Workshop on hydroponic farming held

The Centre of Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) department of North Bengal University has organised a three-day training workshop on Hydroponic farming for the farmers who live in areas where the water table is low. Farmers from Meghalaya participated in the training workshop which was held at the North Bengal University premises.

Wednesday was the last day of the workshop. The farmers expressed happiness on completing the training. “It was a wonderful experience to participate in the workshop. We hope this will help us in the future,” said Jiten Marak, a farmer who had participated in the workshop.

Amarendra Pandey, the trainer of COFAM Department said, “Cultivation in this method is very profitable. There have been many success stories under the supervision of COFAM Department of the University.”