Workshop highlights mental health challenges

Darjeeling: Implementing the Mental Health Act of 2017 in the mountains presents significant socio-ecological challenges, opined resource persons addressing a workshop on “Mental Health, Ethics and the Darjeeling Himalaya: Emerging Issues and Research Pathways Needed”.

The workshop was held at St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, organised by the college and a Darjeeling-based NGO, with support from a health initiative organisation.

The event brought together representatives from the Darjeeling Child Protection Unit, seven colleges, a B.Ed college, Sikkim University and 20 NGOs. The discussions focused on the increasing mental health concerns in the region, challenges of care accessibility and the importance of ethical, localised research.

Prof. Padam Nepal, secretary of the NGO, highlighted key factors affecting mental health, including digital technology, climate change and post-pandemic trauma. St. Joseph’s College Principal, Dr. Fr. Donatus Kujur, pointed out that mental health issues are not just urban problems but are prevalent in rural communities as well.

The first panel explored Darjeeling’s place in global mental health discourses and the role of ethics in research. Christina Cruz from the University of North Carolina underscored the need for culturally relevant mental health strategies.

The second panel addressed community-led mental health solutions. Clinical psychologist Saptak Haldar from North Bengal Medical College spoke about the acute shortage of professionals and the stigma associated with mental health in the region.