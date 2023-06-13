Workshop held to ensure ‘inclusive’ flying experience

KOLKATA: Voluntary organisation, Caring Minds, in association with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) held a sensitisation workshop at the Kolkata Airport. The focus was to bring about an inclusive flying experience by reaffirming the commitment of airport officials, staff and different airlines officials about the challenges met by special needs individuals and families travelling by air.

Conducted by psychotherapist Minu Budhia, who is mother to a special needs daughter Prachi, and the founder-director of Caring Minds (OPD Mental Health Clinic), it was much appreciated by all the attendees and senior officials present. Budhia said: “All Airport and Airline officials and staff need to be made aware of the fact that the Special Assistance Counter is not only for passengers requiring wheelchairs, but also for individuals with intellectual challenges. This awareness is essential as several intellectual challenges are invisible - a special needs passenger may not always appear to be someone who needs assistance. Intellectual Disability is included in ‘Divyang’ so special needs passengers and their guardians (parents/siblings/caretaker) have the right to use the Divyang lane too. It’s a very simple thing that will create an inclusive flying experience.”