Workshop for mango growers & exporters held

malda: A workshop for the exporters and growers of mangoes has been organised by the district Horticulture department and Agricultural and Processed food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).



APEDA and the Horticulture Department have already taken special initiatives to export mangoes from the beginning of the season.

The workshop on mango export was held on Sunday morning in Sarbamangala Pally area under the English Bazar police station with the mango farmers of the district. Special stress was given on producing mangoes fit for export matching the requirements of different countries.

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of district Horticulture department, said: “The mango growers are being sensitised not to use too much chemical fertilisers and pesticides. They are also asked to take care of their trees and orchards so that their upcoming generations can also count on mango production. In this regard they should avoid giving their orchards to others on lease. Some techniques to grow spotless, bright coloured mangoes have also been discussed.”

The shape of a mango tree should be umbrella or dome shaped so that uniform sunlight falls on all sides for better fruitification. Pruning of the old trees is a must for the orchards, according to experts. It may be done in phases to secure a moderate production. Use of bags to protect mangoes from spots or attacks of insects in trees was also discussed in the meeting.

Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchant Association, said: “34 varieties of mangoes from Malda and Murshidabad districts were exported to foreign countries last year through APEDA. A huge mango yield is expected in Malda this year. So this special workshop on mango export was held with mango farmers on maintaining export quality of the fruits.”

APEDA Regional Head Sandeep Saha, Horticulture Department Deputy Director Samanta Layek, Malda Mango Merchants Association president Ujjwal Saha along with various exporters from the state and mango producers of Malda were present in the meeting.