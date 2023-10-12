Workshop for folk artistes held in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A-three-day workshop for folk artistes that started on October 10 in Balurghat’s Rabindra Bhavan ended on Thursday. The workshop was organised by the District Information and Cultural Office (DICO) of South Dinajpur as per the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Rajesh Kumar Mondal, DICO along with Sukhdeb Das Baul, Indrajit Chattopadhyay Baul and Mahadeb Das Baul inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp on Tuesday. This year the training camp was organised in Baul style of folk art where 50 folk artistes from different parts of the district participated.

Three Bauls artistes from Birbhum came to South Dinajpur to train the folk artistes of this district at the workshop. Sukhdeb Das Baul, Indrajit Chattopadhyay Baul and Mahadeb Das Baul trained all the 50 Baul artistes for three days.

Incidentally, the state government is giving employment to the Baul artistes with the aim of conveying the state government projects to the people of the remote areas by making Baul songs with the help of several projects of the state government.

Rajesh Kumar Mondal said that this year three trained Baul artistes from Birbhum had come here to train the Baul artistes of this district.

“A similar workshop on Khon folk art was held in Kushmandi last year. This workshop was organised for the purpose of highlighting various aspects of folk art in public and to intensify communication with these artistes,” he stated.