Workshop aimed at preventing jumbo deaths due to train collisions held in Alipurduar dist

Alipurduar: On the heels of the death of two elephants owing to collision with trains, a sensitisation workshop was held at Alipurduar Zonal Railway Training Institute in collaboration with the Forest department on Friday.



During the camp, Amlendu Majhi, Range Officer of Rajabhatkhawa Range in Buxa Tiger Reserve, provided suggestions to the loco pilots. The workshop primarily focused on newly-appointed Railway drivers who operate between Alipurduar Junction and Siliguri Junction as well as in Assam. The Forest department officers and experts offered guidance on topics, such as elephant behavior in deep forests, their movement patterns, potential Railway crossing times, and the crucial need for vigilance among Railway drivers.

The participants included about 70 new recruits loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and supervisors from the Alipurduar Railway Division. The workshop was also attended by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Alipurduar Division, Amar Jit Gautam, ADRM Rajesh Gupta, and senior divisional safety officer.

On August 9, a pregnant elephant was hit by a speeding train, leading to her death at Chapramari Forest of Jalpaiguri district. On the same day, another elephant was mowed by a train in the Digaru Panbari section of the Lumding Division in Assam. These incidents led to widespread criticism, including strong words from State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick aimed at the Railway authorities.

Amar Jit Gautam, Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar Division of NFR, said: “The aim is to equip loco pilots with essential information to prevent similar incidents in future. This workshop was the first phase of a series of activities.

The second phase will involve conducting the same workshop in the running room with loco pilots responsible for trains passing through the jungles of Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara, and Gorumara National Park. The third phase, scheduled for September 10, will entail initiating a Rail-Forest Coordination Committee Meeting for further assessment, with the participation of forest officials and railway authorities.” DRM Amar Jit Gautam further emphasised the activation of the IDS (Integrated Elephant Detection System) system to enhance safety measures. The overarching goal is to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future.

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), said: “Through this workshop, the Forest department aimed to inform loco pilots about elephant behavior and their movements in the jungle. We are also planning to resume our joint collaboration meetings, which had been halted due to Covid. The joint meetings will be held on a monthly basis as was being done previously.”