Workshop against domestic violence held

MALDA: In a bid to build confidence against domestic violence among women from the financially and socially weak strata, a work shop with the workers of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was organised in Habibpur block on Thursday. Similar workshops are being organised throughout Malda.



A workshop had been organised on Monday evening at the Town Hall under the English Bazar Police Station. The programme was an initiative of Chhabi Das, councilor of English Bazar Municipality. Leena Gangopadhyay, the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, was present in both the programmes to boost up the women from different sectors.

“The women who face domestic violence in their homes, which is supposed to be their safest place, feel very helpless. They ought to know that the Women’s Commission is always by their side. The feeling that some people are always behind them to stand for their rights will give these women a lot of confidence, strength and courage to fight,” said Gangopadhyay. The women present in the programme were ICDS, mid-day meal, ASHA workers.