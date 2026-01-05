Works underway to transform ‘Teesta Pally’ into model village

Siliguri: The state government has initiated steps to develop ‘Teesta Pally’ into a model village, assigning the responsibility to Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, who visited the area and held meetings with concerned officials to chalk out plans for transforming the locality.

Speaking about the initiative, Deb said: “The work is being undertaken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The process of developing the area has already begun. All facilities required for a model village will be implemented in phases.”

In 2023, the Chamakdangi and Laltong Basti areas under Dabgram–Fulbari Assembly constituency were severely damaged in floods, making many residents homeless within Dabgram–I Gram Panchayat.

Following the disaster, families residing there were relocated by the state government to the Gulma Forest Beat area, behind Bengal Safari, along the banks of the Mahananda River. The Chief Minister later named the rehabilitated settlement as ‘Teesta Pally’.

As the settlement is located close to the Mahananda River, instances of erosion are observed during the monsoon season. To ensure safety, the government has planned protective embankments along the riverbanks. In addition, comprehensive infrastructure development is on the agenda.

Plans include the construction of concrete roads, an improved drainage system, provision of safe drinking water to every household, adequate street lighting and beautification of the entire area. A park will also be developed to provide recreational facilities for children.

Deb confirmed that meetings have already been held with officials from the Irrigation department. “Priority will be given to constructing embankments and strengthening the riverbanks along the Mahananda. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared soon,” he said. The state government aims to ensure that Teesta Pally becomes not just a rehabilitation colony, but a model village that serves as an example of planned development in North Bengal.