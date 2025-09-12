‘Workplace safety, mindfulness key to employee wellbeing’

Kolkata: Emphasising the importance of stress management and mindfulness at the workplace to ensure employees’ wellbeing, state Labour department Secretary Avanindra Singh said that implementing robust safety practices is essential to promote gender inclusivity in workplaces.

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Safety Symposium & Exposition organised by CII Eastern Region, in Kolkata, on Thursday, he further informed that the departments of Fire, Labour and Environment are working in close coordination to reduce industrial accidents across the state. Singh further pointed out that the by-products of one industry, even when toxic, can often serve as valuable resources for another.

For instance, basalt salt, a harmful derivative in one sector, can be effectively used in the tea industry to enhance soil salinity, he explained. The two-day symposium, themed “Innovate HSE – Elevate Wellness”, commenced on Thursday with the objective of sensitising organisational leaders on the need to integrate holistic well-being into corporate practices. A compendium on good practices on Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was released in the symposium which showcases the growing commitment of different organisations to achieving excellence in OHS.

These practices are directly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), helping to create a safer, healthier and more productive workforce. Technology intervention for safety management, employee wellness, electrical safety, material handling, road safety, climate action are the sectors which get covered.

The first day of the symposium witnessed Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) Excellence Awards and footfall from major organisations like Tata Steel, ITC Ltd, IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, Siemens Ltd., NTPC Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, etc.