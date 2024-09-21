Workplace harassment: Women’s body writes to CM

KOLKATA: In the wake of the recent rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital, the Women’s Forum for Screen Workers (WFSW+), a collective of women, sexual and gender minorities working as actors, technicians and crew members in the Bengali entertainment industry, has requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the formation of an independent committee to investigate workplace harassment and gender-based violence. In an official letter to the CM on Saturday, WFSW+ has sought the CM’s help to establish this committee to ensure safety and dignity for women in the workplace. The forum includes the likes of Aparna Sen, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sudipta Chakraborty, Paoli Dam, Sohini Sarkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Daminee Benny Basu, Rituparna Sengupta, Sohini Sengupta, and others. Outlining a charter of demands, the forum highlighted the gaps in workplace safety, the lack of functional grievance redressal system and the exploitation that many women workers face silently in the Bengali entertainment industry.

The forum mentioned how the government is already planning to form such a committee and they fully support the endeavour. In fact, actress Ritabhari Chakraborty had met the chief minister at Nabanna and the CM promised the formation of such a committee a few weeks ago. The women’s forum proposed that the committee should investigate sexual abuse and harassment, review compliance with the PoSH Act 2013 in all production companies, studios and other screen entertainment industry workplace. The forum also wants the minors working in the industry are protected as per the POSCO Act, 2012. “We insist that this independent committee be composed of genders sensitize legal experts, industry representatives, human rights activists, mental health experts, and government officials who can work together to address these pressing issues and create a safer more equitable work environment,” the letter mentioned.