Workers threaten stir from April at Raiganj Univ

In the face of the threat of being suspended, members of Shiksha Karmi Samity in Raiganj University withdrew the ongoing cease work and started work on Tuesday. However, the Samity had threatened to launch a movement in support of their demands from April.

Tapan Nag, the president of the North Dinajpur unit of Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti and member of Siksha Karmi Samiti of Raiganj University said: “The vice-chancellor told some of our members on Monday that Bengal Governor has directed him to take lawful action against our movement and also suspend us from our jobs. It was a threat. We have all joined work since Tuesday as the examinations of both PG and Degree courses are knocking on the doors. We will restart our movement against the undemocratic work of V-C from April this year.”

Dipak Kumar Roy, The V-C said: “I had a talk with the Governor of Bengal. If anyone is responsible for creating obstacles in the path of imparting education, legal action will be taken. All departmental heads have been told to remain vigilant.”

A cease work had been going on with the V-C allegedly reconstituting the estate committee in the university and nominating one Barendranath Giri, allegedly a BJP supporter. Three TMC members as well as non-teaching employees were reportedly removed from this committee. The V-C was also gheraoed in his chamber till midnight on February 20.